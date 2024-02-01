Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.79. 29,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 95,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $142,324.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,317 shares of company stock valued at $787,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

