Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,573 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.7 %

AEM stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

