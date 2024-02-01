Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

ADC stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,550 shares of company stock worth $1,651,629. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.