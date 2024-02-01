Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) & CAE (NYSE:CAE) Financial Contrast

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) and CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. CAE pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Airbus pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CAE pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus N/A N/A N/A CAE 6.79% 7.90% 3.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 0 0 0 0 N/A CAE 1 1 3 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Airbus and CAE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CAE has a consensus price target of $38.43, suggesting a potential upside of 91.90%. Given CAE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Airbus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airbus and CAE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus N/A N/A N/A $2.12 75.67 CAE $4.42 billion 1.44 $168.47 million $0.69 29.02

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Airbus. CAE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CAE beats Airbus on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters; and provision of helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, tanker aircraft, and their associated services; a range of civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; and unmanned aerial systems. This segment also offers missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions. The Defense and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, OEMs, government agencies and public safety organizations. The Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including interventional and imaging simulations, curricula, audiovisual debriefing solutions, center management platforms, and patient simulators for healthcare students and clinical professionals, hospital and university simulation centers, medical and nursing schools, paramedic organizations, defense forces, medical societies, public health agencies and OEMs. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

