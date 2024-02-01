Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALK. Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

Shares of ALK opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 607.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,094 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

