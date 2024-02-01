Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 499,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,013,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 223.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.77. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 940.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

