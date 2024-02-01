Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.83 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.370-9.570 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARE opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,690,000 after acquiring an additional 401,193 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

