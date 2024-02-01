Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,555 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 12.5% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

