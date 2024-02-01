Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.150 EPS.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 272.7% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 364.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

