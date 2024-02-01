American Express (NYSE:AXP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $12.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXP. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $200.74 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $205.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,678,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,540,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

