American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $219.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $208.00 to $219.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.39.

American Express Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AXP opened at $200.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $205.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

