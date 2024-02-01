American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Performance
ARL stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 99.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
