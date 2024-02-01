American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

ARL stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 99.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 164.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

