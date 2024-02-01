Americana Partners LLC Acquires 860 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 59.5% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,360,252 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

