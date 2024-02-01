Americana Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,694 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,588 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

