Americana Partners LLC Makes New $978,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,507,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

