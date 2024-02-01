Americana Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.75.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,649,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,476,731 shares of company stock worth $203,443,220 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $144.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

