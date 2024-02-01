Americana Partners LLC Sells 4,267 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $185.63 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

