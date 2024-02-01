Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of ABCB opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

