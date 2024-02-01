Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) PT Raised to $8.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMRX opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.82% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $620.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after buying an additional 412,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,007,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,825,000 after acquiring an additional 778,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,489 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,024,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,121 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

