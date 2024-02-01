Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $190.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

