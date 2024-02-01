Analysts Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Target Price at $7.70

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Desjardins cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.57%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $281,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,249,000 after buying an additional 413,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $107,390,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,633,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,978,000 after buying an additional 279,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

