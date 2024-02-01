Analysts Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) PT at $87.20

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

