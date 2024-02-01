Analysts Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Target Price at $18.88

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MTG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,040,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The business had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.