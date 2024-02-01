Analysts Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $34.85

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

CAKE stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

