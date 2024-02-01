Analysts Set Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target at $22.88

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

VBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. Veritex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 5,047.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,264 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 6,854.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 1,254,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,516,000 after buying an additional 696,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after buying an additional 645,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 750.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,446,000 after buying an additional 616,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

