ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Stock Performance
Shares of ANSS opened at $327.83 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
