Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Update

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $298.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AON has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in AON by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

