Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

APGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

APGE opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. Apogee Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $37.43.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,271,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.