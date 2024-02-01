Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives $10.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARI. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 52.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 28,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 38.78 and a quick ratio of 38.78.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,333.33%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

