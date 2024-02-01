Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Aramark has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Aramark has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

