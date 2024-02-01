Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Down 6.2% in January

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 771.2% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,783,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,105 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 12.4% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 722,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 363,382 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

