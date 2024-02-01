Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.45 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Okta by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $99,063,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 114.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $138,494.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $158,743.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,077 shares of company stock worth $1,795,179. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $82.65 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

