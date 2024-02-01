Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 507,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,913,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $87.86 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

