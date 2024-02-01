Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $607,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $607,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,012 shares of company stock worth $30,120,242. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $235.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $246.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of -203.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.51.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

