Arizona State Retirement System Sells 58 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $289.93 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.04 and a 200 day moving average of $271.70.

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

