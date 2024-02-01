Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

ARKR stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

