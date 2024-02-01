Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Update

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,330,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 9,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of ASAN opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Asana has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

