Associated Banc-Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of ASB opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,647.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,972 shares of company stock valued at $915,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

