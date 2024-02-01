Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Receives $27.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $734.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.97. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $40.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

