Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Receives $27.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group Stock Performance
Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Associated Capital Group
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.