Atria Investments Inc Acquires 3,143 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $72.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

