Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Copart Price Performance
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
