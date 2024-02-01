Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.