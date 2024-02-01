Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after buying an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,148.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 373,047 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth about $15,390,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,026,000 after acquiring an additional 266,091 shares during the period.

RDVY opened at $51.35 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

