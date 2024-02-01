Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after acquiring an additional 432,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $103,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,192 shares of company stock worth $11,801,151 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.71.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $386.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $402.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

