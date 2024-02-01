Atria Investments Inc Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,110 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EOG opened at $113.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average of $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

