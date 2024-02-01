Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.3 %

Ecolab stock opened at $198.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $202.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

