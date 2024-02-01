Atria Investments Inc Purchases New Shares in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 6.58% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 148,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 5,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $81.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

