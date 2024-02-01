Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,071 shares of company stock worth $5,946,077. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.