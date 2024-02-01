Atria Investments Inc Sells 30,493 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,493 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

IUSG stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

