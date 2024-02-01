Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $266.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $182.31 and a 52-week high of $273.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.50.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

