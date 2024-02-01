Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.80. 102,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,188. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $257.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.